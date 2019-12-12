The United States on Wednesday warned North Korea of consequences if it makes good on threats of a spectacular missile test in the New Year, while offering flexibility if it stays in talks.

“We trust that (North Korea) will turn away from further hostility and threats, and instead make a bold decision to engage with us,” Kelly Craft, the US ambassador to the UN, told a session on rising tensions.

Hinting at further sanctions, Craft said: “If events prove otherwise, we, this Security Council, must all be prepared to act accordingly.”

Source: AFP