The Lebanese army and security forces reopened highways blocked by bandits in the various cities across the country.

In this context, Beirut-South, Zahle, Chekka highways were reopened by the security forces that removed all the barriers placed by the bandits.

On October 17, dozens of thousands of protesters took to streets in rejection of the government’s tax policy; however, the demonstrations were utilized by certain forces for political aims.

In this context, bandits blocked key highways in various Lebanese cities and towns, hampering the citizens’ daily life activity.

Prime Minister Saad Hariri submitted his government’s resignation to President Michel Aoun on October 29, leaving a political stalemate as parties started mulling a very complicated cabinet creation.

