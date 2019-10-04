Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesman Sayyed Abbas Mousavi said on Friday that interference of French Foreign Ministry in the case of Iranian nationals is void of any legal basis.

In reaction to the interventionist remarks by the French Foreign Ministry spokesperson with regard to the legal case of an Iranian national, Fariba Adelkhah, Mousavi said “the dual citizenship of Iranian nationals is not recognized under the laws and regulations of the Islamic Republic of Iran, and as such Ms. Adelkhah is considered as an Iranian citizen and benefits from all citizenship rights known for Iranian nationals.”

The case of Ms. Adelkhah is under careful investigation of the country’s Judiciary branch within the framework of Iran’s fair trial laws, he said, slamming the intervention of French Foreign Ministry in cases of Iranian nationals as having no legal basis.

Such intervention will not only help the resolution of the case, but it will also further complicate the process of the trial, he added.

Mousavi further deemed the France’s move as meddling in Iran’s internal affairs and as such, ‘unacceptable’.

Source: Mehr News Agency