Iran will stage a naval drill with Russia and China in the Sea of Oman and Northern Indian Ocean, the Islamic Republic announced on Saturday.

The Head of International Affairs and Defense Diplomacy of the General Staff of the Armed Forces General Ghadir Nezami Pour announced the move, according to Iranian media.

“The joint drill will be held in the north of the Indian Ocean and the Sea of Oman,” General Nezami Pour said, noting: “We have made no plan whatsoever to hold such a drill in the Persian Gulf.”

“Political and military analysts will take into account these events and will consider it in strategic developments.”

Stressing that Iran, Russia, and China’s joint drill will be conducted in international waters, the Iranian general added: “The exercises have different goals including the exchange of tactical and military experiences and sometimes they seek political goals which show a kind of convergence between participants.”

“Officials at the level of defense ministers, chiefs of staff of the armed forces and commanders of the armed forces will come to Iran in the near future and these actions reflect Iran’s active defense diplomacy,” he added.

Source: Iranian media