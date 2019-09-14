Israeli occupation forces attacked anti-occupation protests taking place near the fence between the besieged Gaza Strip and the occupied territories, leaving more than 50 Palestinians injured.

The Gazan Health Ministry said 55 people were injured by Zionist forces during the 74th Friday protest.

Twenty-nine of the wounded people were injured by live fire, Ashraf al-Qedra, the spokesman for the ministry, said on his official Twitter account.

The rallies have been held every week since March 30 last year. The Palestinians want the return of those driven out of their homeland by Israeli aggression.

Israeli occupation troops have killed at least 307 Palestinians since the beginning of the rallies and wounded more than 18,000 others, according to the Gazan Health Ministry.