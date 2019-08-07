The Yemeni army and popular committees attacked the sites of the Saudi-led mercenaries in several areas off Najran, inflicting heavy losses upon them.

The operation, which claimed scores of mercenaries, enabled the Yemeni forces to control 37 of the Saudi-led sites.

Yemen has been since March 2015 under brutal aggression by Saudi-led Coalition, in a bid to restore control to fugitive Hadi who is Riyadh’s ally.

Tens of thousands of people have been killed and injured in the strikes launched by the coalition, with the vast majority of them are civilians.

The coalition, which includes in addition to Saudi Arabia and UAE: Bahrain, Egypt, Morocco, Jordan, Sudan and Kuwait, has been also imposing a harsh blockade against Yemenis.

Source: Al-Manar English Website