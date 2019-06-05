Iranian President Hassan Rouhani said that Iran wants to strengthen regional security and is not willing to engage in conflicts with other states.

He made the remarks on Wednesday in a phone conversation with Qatari Emir Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani.

Rouhani went on to say that Iran will give a ‘firm’ response in case any ‘foolish’ anti-Iranian act starts in the region.

“Regional problems don’t have a military solution and we believe that threat, pressure, blockade, and economic sanction are wrong approaches in relations between governments,” he added.

He welcomed Qatar’s stance in recent meetings in Mecca, noting that Doha’s position was aimed at easing regional tensions.

“Certainly, any meeting will be ineffective, unproductive and even harmful, if it doesn’t draw regional countries to each other,” highlighted Rouhani.

He also congratulated Eid al-Fitr to Qatari Emir and nation.

Qatari Emir, for his part, said that Tehran and Doha stances are close to each other in many areas.

Qatar believes that dialogue is the only way to ease tensions, he said, also appreciating Kuwaiti Emir initiative to reduce regional tensions.

He went on to say that Qatar wants to expand ties with Iran in all areas while appreciating Tehran for supporting the Persian Gulf country during the blockade.

Source: Mehr News Agency