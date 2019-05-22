Egypt said its police forces have killed 16 militants in raids in the restive northern part of the Sinai Peninsula.

An Interior Ministry statement Tuesday says security forces exchanged fire with extremist militants as they stormed insurgent hideouts in the Mediterranean coastal city of el-Arish.

No casualties were reported among the police.

The ministry says the extremists had intended to carry out militant attacks in the city. It says police found weapons, three explosive devices and an explosives belt.

Source: Websites