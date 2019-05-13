The Bahraini regime’s Ministry of Interior accused Sayyed Abdullah Al-Ghuraifi, the highest religious authority of Shiites in Bahrain, of showing sympathy for terrorist acts.

“It was noticeable that the sermons of Abdullah Al-Ghuraifi did not condemn terrorist acts. On the contrary, he showed sympathy for them and accepted them even as [these acts] targeted policemen, killing 22 of them and injuring 4,000, besides attacking vital targets,” the ministry’s statement claimed.

In response, the religious scholars in Bahrain reiterated allegiance to the leader Sheikh Issa Qassem, showing solidarity with Sayyed Al-Ghuraifi and readiness to defend him.

Source: Al-Manar English Website and Bahrain Mirror