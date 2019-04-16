Iran’s home-grown fighter jet dubbed ‘Kawthar’ made its first training airshow flight over the skies of the Capital Tehran on Tuesday.

The newly-developed aircraft is a twin-engine military fighter, which is capable of carrying various weapons and is used for short aerial support missions.

Kawthar is equipped with the fourth generation of avionics systems, and it can carry various kinds of missiles and bombs that are designed and manufactured domestically and there will be no need for any foreign help.

The Army staff performed a training maneuver over the capital’s skies on Tuesday morning with a Kawthar fighter, along with three other jets, namely a domestically-built advanced supersonic trainer fighter jet, named Saeqeh, a MiG-29 fighter, and an F-5 warplane.

A Boeing 707 military tanker – a mid-sized, long-range, narrow-body, four-engine jet airliner – also took part in the training airshow to carry out the fueling demands of the fighters during operations.

The airshow was performed two-days ahead of National Army Day (April 18), which marks the establishment of the Islamic Republic of Iran’s Army.

Iran commemorates National Army Day with a large-scale military parade, showcasing the country’s defense preparedness and latest achievements in this sector.

Iranian military experts and technicians have in recent years made great headways in manufacturing a broad range of indigenous equipment, making the armed forces self-sufficient in the arms sphere.

Iranian officials have repeatedly underscored that the country will not hesitate to strengthen its military capabilities, including its missile power, which are entirely meant for defense, and that Iran’s defense capabilities will be never subject to negotiations.

Source: Mehr News Agency