Syria’s Kurds on Thursday announced a deal with Baghdad for 31,000 displaced Iraqis in camps mostly housing women and children in northeast Syria to return home to Iraq.

“A delegation from the Iraqi cabinet visited the autonomous administration to discuss the return to Iraq of displaced Iraqis, estimated to number 31,000, and an agreement was reached,” Kurdish official Mahmud Kero told AFP.

An Iraqi official separately said most of them were “women and children”.

Source: AFP