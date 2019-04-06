Iran’s Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif has castigated the administration of US President Donald Trump’s “flip-flop” on Iran’s power, saying American officials make “contradictory” claims that fit an occasion.

In a post of his Twitter account on Friday, Zarif cited Trump’s interview with Bloomberg News last August, during which he claimed that his policies may lead to the collapse of the Iranian government.

The top Iranian diplomat compared Trump’s remarks to the comments made by US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, who told a meeting of NATO foreign ministers on Thursday that the US-led military alliance should get united in the face of “great power” challenges from Iran, Russia and China.

Zarif also stressed that despite “contradictory” statements made by the US officials, Iran has always been a “responsible and peace seeking” nation.

Under the Trump administration, the US has stepped up its pressure campaign against Iran.

Trump’s hostile approach intensified last year, when he unilaterally withdrew Washington from the 2015 nuclear deal, officially known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), and unleashed the “toughest ever” sanctions against Iran.