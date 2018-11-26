Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Sayyed Ali Khamenei said threats and evil moves by the US and the Zionist regime will be futile and will definitely end in failure.

In an address to a gathering of Iranian authorities, ambassadors of Islamic countries, and participants in the International Islamic Unity Conference, held in Tehran on Sunday, Ayatollah Khamenei said a “resistance movement” based on Islam is building up across the world, which is unsettling world powers, especially the US.

His eminence urged the Muslim clerics and social elites to push for the promotion of the Islamic Awakening movement and the resistance morale. “Strengthen the Islamic Awakening and resistance movement in the region as much as you can, since the promotion of such thought and morale is the sole way to save the region,” Ayatollah Khamenei underlined.

Pointing to the US and its allies’ confusion about the growing trend of Islamic Awakening and tendency for resistance, the Leader said the Islamic Republic has become a strong power and a role model thanks to forty years of resistance.

“The threats and evil move by the US and the Zionist regime (against Iran) will be futile like the past and will definitely end in failure,” Ayatollah Khamenei stressed.

“The reason that the world’s arrogant powers, most notably the criminal US or the Great Satan, are sensitive to the West Asia region is the morale of welcoming Islam and Islamic awakening among the region’s nations,” the Leader added.

Wherever Islam has conquered the hearts of people, the arrogance has received a slap in the face, Ayatollah Khamenei noted, stating, “We strongly believe that the arrogance will once again get a slap in the face in this region (Middle East) from the Islamic Awakening.”

Last year, US President Donald Trump said the US target has been “milking” the Saudi kingdom for years.

Such humiliating comments by the US government are insults to the Saudi people and the regional Muslim nations, the Leader noted.

While some rulers of Muslim countries have sided with the US in the criminal moves against Palestine and Yemen, the Palestinian and Yemeni nations will definitely emerge victorious and the US and its followers will suffer defeats, the Leader added.

As regards the Saudi-led war on Yemen, Ayatollah Khamenei said, “Despite all hardship and crimes that people of that country (Yemen) are suffering from the actions by Al Saud, its allies and their supporting government, namely the US, victory will be definitely for the Yemeni nation and Ansarullah.”

Ayatollah Khamenei then noted that Palestine will also win victory on the basis of divine promises, saying the Zionist regime of Israel has increasingly lost its power, which has been obvious in the length of the wars that Israelis have launched against Hezbollah and Palestine in recent years.

Source: Agencies