The spokesman of Hamas resistance movement, Sami Abu Zuhri, considered the resignation of the Isralei defense minister Avigdor Lieberman is a recognition of defeat and helplessness in face of the Palestinian resistance.

The Islamic Jihad, for its turn, considered that the Zionist enemy failed to confront the Palestinian resistance. adding that all the Isralei measures were unable to face Gaza steadfastness.

Israeli Defense Minister Avigdor Lieberman announced his resignation on Wednesday and urged early elections, calling the ceasefire in Gaza a “defeat”.

A ceasefire between the Palestinian resistance factions and the Zionist enemy was concluded Tuesday night, ending a two-day Israeli aggression on Gaza.

The Palestinian resistance fired hundreds of missiles on the various Zionist settlements in Gaza vicinity, inflicting heavy losses upon the settlers (3 dead and dozens injured).

Source: Al-Manar English Website