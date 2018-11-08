Islamic Jihad movement on Thursday hailed the escalation of the resistance operations in the occupied West Bank, considering it indicates the failure of the Zionist arrest policy against the Palestinians.

In a statement, the resistance movement considered that those operations also complement with the Return protests on Gaza border as a normal response to the aggression of the Zionist army and settlers.

Islamic Jihad statement also stressed that the Gaza and West Bank steadfastness and resistance are enough to overthrow all the conspiracies and deals which threaten the Palestinian cause.

Source: Al-Manar English Website