Israeli Defense Minister Avigdor Lieberman welcomed US sanctions that took effect Monday targeting Iran’s oil and financial sectors, calling it a “critical blow” to Tehran’s actions in the region.

“President (Donald) Trump’s bold decision is the sea-change the Middle East has been waiting for,” Lieberman said in a statement.

“In a single move, the United States is dealing a critical blow to Iran’s entrenchment in Syria, Lebanon, Gaza, Iraq and Yemen. President Trump, you’ve done it again! Thank you.”

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Saturday also thanked Trump for the sanctions against the Islamic Republic.

The measures described by Washington as “the toughest sanctions ever” follow Trump’s controversial decision in May to abandon the multi-nation nuclear deal with Tehran.

They aim to significantly reduce Iran’s oil exports and cut it off from international finance.

The other parties to the nuclear deal — Britain, France, Germany, China and Russia — opposed the US move and say the accord is working as intended in keeping Iran from obtaining nuclear weapons for now.

Source: AFP