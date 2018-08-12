Gunmen killed three members of Jordan’s security forces during a raid on a “terrorist” cell a day after an officer died in a bomb blast, a government spokeswoman said.

The shoot-out in the city of Salt, northwest of the Jordanian capital, Amman, came after a home-made bomb exploded on Friday under a patrol car at a music festival, killing one security force member and wounding six.

The blast hit a security patrol in Al-Fuhais, 12km west of the capital on Friday evening, the interior ministry said in a statement on Saturday.

Jordanian security forces collected the bodies of three suspected militants on Sunday out of a partially collapsed building in a city in central Jordan following a shoot, a government spokeswoman said.

“The investigations indicated that a primitive explosive device was planted in an area before a gendarmerie and Public Security Department forces were to take their regular position near the Fuhais Festival,” it said, according to the Jordan Times.

“It killed Sergeant Ali Adnan Qawqaza and wounded six other members of the patrol,” the ministry said, adding that an investigation was underway into the cause of the blast.

Security forces had been deployed to protect the town’s annual festival, which hosts prominent Arab music acts.

