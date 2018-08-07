Units of the Syrian Arab Army destroyed fortified sites for terrorist organizations in the far northern countryside of Hama province and cut off their supply routes in the direction of Idlib’s southern countryside.

SANA’s reporter said that army units directed artillery strikes on terrorists’ fortified sites and supply routes in the village of Lahaya and al-Latamina town, about 35 km to the north of Hama city, destroying their positions which were used for monitoring, attacking, and infiltrating the army’s posts in the area.

Scores of terrorists were killed and others were injured due to the strikes, in addition to the destruction of their weapons and ammunition.

Source: SANA