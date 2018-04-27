Lebanese expatriates’ voter turnout in six Arab countries has been on the rise, as registered electors began to head to the ballot boxes Friday morning to participate in the legislative polls, a first in Lebanon’s history.

The number of voters so far is as follows: 296 in Oman, 5166 in UAE, 1878 in Kuwait, 3186 in KSA, 1832 in Qatar, 257 in Egypt.

Speaking to reporters covering the expats’ ballot, Foreign Minister Gebran Bassil said the battle would not end before each Lebanese living abroad recuperated their citizenship.

Source: NNA