The Israeli Air Force has decided to not participate in joint drills with the United States amid mounting tensions in Syria.

Occupation army spokesman said although Tel Aviv may send some representatives, there will be no planes.

“Israel’s first participation in the Red Flag exercise in Alaska will take place as planned in May. In accordance with assessments of the situation, the air force has decided to tailor the participation of its planes,” Israeli occupation army spokesperson said.

The Israeli Air Force was expected to take part in the Red Flag exercises in Alaska for the first time.

Last week, the Russian Defense Ministry reported that two Israeli F-15 fighter jets had attacked Syria’s T-4 airfield in the Homs province from Lebanese territory, stating that five out of the eight strikes had been destroyed by Syrian air defenses.

