The Russian embassy in the US has received notification from the Trump administration that there will be no new anti-Russia sanctions in the near future, a source in the Russian Foreign Ministry said.

“I confirm that the Russian embassy has been notified that there will be no new sanctions in the near future,” the source said.

On April 15, US Ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley said US Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin would announce new sanctions the following day, but media reports later said Trump decided not to give his final authorization for the measures.

A senior US administration official said the sanctions had been developed as part of a comprehensive plan for potential military and economic measures that Trump could take against Damascus and Moscow.

Source: Sputnik