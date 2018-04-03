Saudi Crown Prince has said it frankly this time, “acknowledging” that the Israelis “have right to their own land.”

In an interview published on Monday in US magazine, The Atlantic, Mohamemd Bin Salman, known in the Saudi Kingdom as MBS, said that “Israelis are entitled to live peacefully on their own land,” in another public sign of ties between Tel Aviv and Riyadh.

Asked if he believes the “Jewish people have a right to a nation-state in at least part of their ancestral homeland,” Mohammed Bin Salman was quoted as saying:

“I believe the Palestinians and the Israelis have the right to have their own land. But we have to have a peace agreement to assure the stability for everyone and to have normal relations.”

Saudi Arabia does not recognize the occupation entity. However, several measures have been taken by Riyadh in the last months in a bid to normalize relations with Tel Aviv.

“We have religious concerns about the fate of the holy mosque in Al-Quds (Jerusalem) and about the rights of the Palestinian people. This is what we have. We don’t have any objection against any other people,” said Bin Salman who is touring the United States.

“There are a lot of interests we share with Israel and if there is peace, there would be a lot of interest between Israel and the Gulf Cooperation Council countries,” the Saudi prince added.

Saudi Arabia opened its airspace for the first time to a commercial flight to the Zionist entity last month, which an Israeli official hailed as “historic” following two years of efforts.

In November, an Israeli cabinet member disclosed covert contacts with Saudi Arabia, a rare acknowledgment of long-rumored secret dealings which Riyadh still denies.

Source: Israeli media