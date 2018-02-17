The Russian foreign minister has called on Brussels and Washington to start working together to upgrade the international relations systems, speaking at the Munich Security Conference on Saturday.

“Russia is open to an equal, mutually respectful partnership that will be based on the balance of interests with the EU in order to find effective solutions to the challenges of a present day. We are ready to build relations with the US and other countries basing on the same principles,” Lavrov said.

Commenting on the Moscow-Brussels ties, Lavrov said that the European Union has failed to find a golden mean in relations with Russia in the last decades, treating the country in 1990s as an “aprentice” that should be taught in accordance with western standards and values. Now, the other irrational myth about the so-called “Russian threat” is being exploited, Lavrov went on to note, with the western states accusing Moscow of meddling in every controversial event, including Brexit and the Catalan referendum on independence.

Moscow considers that Russia, the US and the EU, as well as China, should cooperate on the creation of a new security architecture in the Middle East, the foreign minister pointed out.

Source: Sputnik