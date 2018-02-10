Lebanon officially signed its first offshore oil and gas exploration and production contracts for two energy blocks Friday with a consortium of France’s Total, Italy’s Eni and Russia’s Novatek.

At a ceremony held at BIEL in central Beirut to mark the signing of the agreements, President Michel Aoun said, “We are happy for joining the club of oil producing states, embarking on a historical epoch.”

Energy Minister Cesar Abi Khalil vowed there would be full exploration in offshore energy Block 9, which lies in waters disputed by the Zionist occupation entity.

“We have confirmed and reaffirmed that Block 9 is located within the Lebanese maritime waters and is fully subject to the sovereignty of the Lebanese state,” Abi Khalil said. “And its exploration activities will be fully implemented.”

Source: Al-Manar Website and Daily Star