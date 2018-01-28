Hezbollah Secretary General Sayyed Hasan Nasrallah received on Sunday Iran’s member of Assembly of Experts and custodian and chairman of Astan Quds Razavi, Sayyed Ibrahim Raeisi.

Hezbollah Media Relation announced that Sayyed Nasrallah and Raeisi discussed latest developments in the region, according to a statement.

The meeting between Sayyed Nasrallah and Raeisi, who was a candidate during Iran’s presidential race in 2017, was attended by the Iranian ambassador to Lebanon Mohammad Fatah Ali and Raeisi’s accompanying delegation.

Source: Hezbollah Media Relations