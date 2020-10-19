The daily death toll from the coronavirus in Iran has broken a record again after 337 patients died across the Islamic Republic over the past 24 hours, health ministry announced on Monday.

The ministry’s spokeswoman Sima Sadat Lari said at a daily press conference that 337 coronavirus patients have died across the country since Sunday, the highest single-day toll since the viral disease broke out in February.

She put the total death toll from COVID-19 in Iran at 30,712.

The spokeswoman also noted that the total number of people tested positive for COVID-19 in the country has reached 534,631 after the detection of 4,251 new cases since yesterday.

More than 431,000 patients have recovered from the coronavirus infection so far or have been discharged from hospitals across Iran, the spokesperson said.

Among those undergoing treatment in medical centers at present, 4,771 coronavirus patients have critical health conditions because of more severe infection, Lari noted.

According to her, nearly 4,540,000 coronavirus diagnostic tests have been carried out in Iran so far.

The number of people infected with COVID-19 across the world has surpassed 40.3 million and the death toll has exceeded 1,110,000.

Source: Iranian media