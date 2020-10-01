Al-Manar Episodic Documentary, Second Liberation Secrets, is going to display during Friday’s episode the footage of the direct meeting between Hezbollah Secretary General Sayyed Hasan Nasrallah and the Resistance fighters on the eve of Qusseir battle in 2013.

The documentary’s staff announced via Twitter it was honored to receive from Sayyed Nasrallah the footage which shows the meeting occurred in a location near the Lebanese-Syrian borders and was attended by his eminence in person.

On May 19, 2013, Hezbollah and the Syrian waged a large scale offensive against the terrorist groups in the Syrian city of Al-Qusseir, achieving a crushing victory after an 18-day battle.

The victory was deemed strategic because it indicated the start of the series of defeats inflicted upon the militant groups across the Syrian territories.

It is worth noting that the episode will be broadcast at 20:30 (Local Time).

What follows is excerpted from the original footage:

Source: Al-Manar English Website