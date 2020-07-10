Speaking in her daily briefing, Health Ministry’s Spokesperson Sima Lari said that with the new confirmed cases, the total number of infections has hit 252,720 in the country.

She added that 142 people have lost their lives due to the virus in the past 24 hours which has raised the death toll to 12,447.

215,015 people have recovered from the disease, she said, adding that 3,319 other patients are experiencing critical conditions.

1,922,501 COVID-19 tests have been conducted in the country so far, noted Lari.

She advised people to continue the implementation of health guidelines while also labeling provinces of Khuzestan, Kordestan, Ilam, Razai Khorasan, West Azarbaijan, East Azarbaijan, Kermanshah, Bushehr, and Hormozgan as ‘red’ regarding the spread of the disease.