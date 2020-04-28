Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif and his Russian counterpart Sergei Lavrov dismissed as “delusional and impractical” a plan introduced by US state secretary Mike Pompeo to keep Washington a participant state in the nuclear deal in order to extend the UN sanctions against the Islamic Republic.

In a phone call on Tuesday, the two top diplomats discussed the US’ new delusional plan for the JCPOA, and dismissed it as rejected and impractical.

According to a report by the New York Times, Washington has been preparing a legal argument that the US is still a participant to the 2015 nuclear deal with Iran in order to put more pressure on Iran.

“Secretary of State Mike Pompeo is preparing a legal argument that the United States remains a participant in the Iran nuclear accord that [US] President [Donald] Trump has renounced,” read the report, adding, that the new plan is “part of an intricate strategy to pressure the United Nations Security Council to extend an arms embargo on Tehran or see far more stringent sanctions re-imposed on the country.”

Earlier on Monday, Zarif took to Twitter to condemn the new US plan, calling on Pompeo to “Stop dreaming”. He noted that US has already declared “ceasing US participation” in the accord.

Elsewhere in their phone conversations, Zarif and Lavrov talked about the latest political developments in Afghanistan and the ongoing efforts to establish reconciliation and political consensus in that country.

Source: Iranian media