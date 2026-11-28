Four 2027 Elections Could Push the European Union to the Brink of Disunity: Foreign Affairs

BRUSSELS, BELGIUM: The room where the EU leaders will have their meeting is seen prior to an EU summit in the Europa building, the EU Council headquarters, on November 26, 2026, in Brussels, Belgium. (Photo by Thierry Monasse/Getty Images)

Europe faces a test that may not lead to the breakup of the European Union but could strip it of its ability to act. A surge in populism and protests, fueled by rising living costs, deteriorating public services, and declining confidence in governments, is deepening the crisis. Elections in France, Germany, Poland, and Italy in 2027 will put the future of European integration at a critical crossroads.

“The European Union is entering a period of political instability that could threaten its future.” With this warning, analyst Mujtaba Rahman argues in an article for Foreign Affairs that the real danger is not a formal dissolution of the bloc but the erosion of its ability to make collective decisions as the gap widens between citizens’ expectations and governments’ economic and fiscal realities.

Rahman, managing director for Europe at the Eurasia Group, a research and consulting firm, says protests in France, Germany, Italy, and Spain reflect a shared crisis involving housing, public services, and economic security, particularly among young people.

France appears to be the most sensitive political battleground. According to the article, far-right leader Marine Le Pen is leading the race ahead of the presidential election scheduled for April 2027, capitalizing on social unrest and declining support for President Emmanuel Macron and his centrist coalition.

Marine Le Pen is the favourite to win France’s presidential election in 2027. For the first time, voters may elect a Eurosceptic nationalist president—one who was once close to Vladimir Putin. The Economist’s senior editors discuss what her presidency would mean for France, the European Union and European support for Ukraine. Watch the full show for more of our editors’ future-gazing analysis and predictions for 2027: https://t.co/VErg9DWtU4 — The Economist (@TheEconomist) November 28, 2026

Potential Electoral Shocks

Rahman argues that a Le Pen victory and her arrival at the Élysée Palace would send shockwaves through the European Union. She has pledged to reduce France’s contribution to the EU budget, halt European aid to Ukraine, block further enlargement of the bloc, and prioritize French nationals in employment and social welfare.

Such commitments could run up against the rules governing the EU single market, paralyze Brussels’ ability to act, and threaten the Franco-German partnership that has long been the driving force behind European integration.

In Germany, growing divisions between conservatives and Social Democrats are deepening the governing coalition’s inability to reform taxation, pensions, healthcare, energy, and the labor market. Elections could give the far-right Alternative for Germany (AfD) and the Left Party further opportunities to attract voters.

The article predicts that the AfD’s influence will extend beyond its eastern strongholds into western industrial regions, further fragmenting the political landscape and making coalition-building increasingly difficult.

Poland, meanwhile, faces the prospect of Prime Minister Donald Tusk’s centrist coalition losing its parliamentary majority. This could pave the way for a government involving the Law and Justice party and more hard-line nationalist forces or result in a hung parliament and fresh elections. Either outcome could weaken Warsaw’s ability to support Ukraine.

In Italy, the threat lies less in the possible collapse of Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni’s government than in the rise of far-right politician Roberto Vannacci and his National Future party. The party is drawing support from voters on the far right, takes a skeptical stance toward NATO, and advocates a harder line on Ukraine, the EU budget, and defense spending.

Worst-Case Scenarios

The article concludes that these elections do not all need to produce worst-case outcomes to have a profound impact. A Le Pen victory combined with continued political paralysis in Germany alone could weaken the EU’s ability to respond to crises and potentially trigger financial turmoil spreading from France across the eurozone. If Poland and Italy follow the same trajectory, the bloc could lose the critical mass of major member states needed to forge European consensus.

Ukraine, the article warns, would be the biggest loser. Northwestern European countries would have to shoulder a greater burden of financing and arming Kyiv, with no guarantee that they could make up for a decline in support from Paris and Berlin.

Ultimately, Rahman does not predict the EU’s immediate collapse. Instead, he foresees a gradual erosion of the political consensus that has sustained the bloc for seven decades. The Union may remain intact on paper, even as its members’ willingness to work together steadily diminishes, ushering in a period of decline that could prove difficult to reverse.

Source: Agencies (translated and edited by Al-Manar)