Iran to Equip Navy with Advanced Maritime Defense Systems, Vows Defense Minister

Iran’s Defense Ministry is stepping up efforts to equip the country’s Navy with more advanced technologies and modern maritime defense systems, Defense Minister Mehrdad Akhlaghi said, citing the strategic importance of maritime security and the need to bolster national deterrence.

In a message marking Navy Day on Saturday, Akhlaghi stated that the ministry is leveraging Iran’s scientific, industrial, and technological capacities to develop indigenous technologies, supply necessary equipment, and reinforce defense production infrastructure. He described strengthening national defense capabilities and providing sustained support to the Armed Forces as core strategic missions.

Akhlaghi noted that the Navy has played a decisive role since the 1979 Islamic Revolution in protecting the country’s territorial waters, national security, and interests. He added that the force’s combat and operational readiness, alongside its coordination with the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) Navy, constitutes a key element of the country’s defense capabilities and deterrence.

“The experience of the Sacred Defense [in the face of the 1980-1988 invasion by Iraq’s former dictator Saddam Hussein] and the enemies’ continued and recent confrontations clearly demonstrate that the maritime domain and naval capabilities constitute one of the key and decisive arenas for national security and defense,” he stated.

The minister stressed the need for a powerful Navy equipped with modern maritime defense technologies, effective equipment, and advanced operational capabilities. He added that efforts to enhance naval readiness are being pursued through the dedication of commanders and measures adopted by the General Staff of the Armed Forces and the Central Khatam al-Anbiya Headquarters—Iran’s highest operational command unit that coordinates operations between the IRGC and the Army.

Strategic Waterways and Deterrence

The defense minister also highlighted the importance of the Persian Gulf, the Sea of Oman, the Caspian Sea, and the Strait of Hormuz, describing them as areas that have long been at the center of regional and extra-regional attention and rivalries.

“The Armed Forces of the Islamic Republic, remaining vigilant and prepared and relying on the national will, have stood firm against threats and the enemies’ excessive demands and will not allow the country’s security, interests, or territorial integrity to be violated,” he said.

Akhlaghi stressed that maintaining “smart combat readiness” and effective deterrence remained essential, adding that the Defense Ministry is deploying its capabilities to implement the directives of Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Mojtaba Khamenei to strengthen the country’s defense capabilities.

“As emphasized in the directives of the martyred Leader of the Islamic Revolution [Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei] and in the guidance provided by Leader of the Islamic Revolution [Ayatollah Seyyed Mojtaba Khamenei], smart combat readiness and effective deterrence are enduring necessities for the Armed Forces.”

Meeting with senior military commanders in late October, Ayatollah Khamenei described “smart combat readiness to confront enemies with full force” as a prerequisite for “maximum deterrence” and directed that every level and form of threat be met with an immediate and effective response, “without geographical limitations.”

According to Akhlaghi, “The Ministry of Defense, for its part, is deploying all its capabilities to implement the Leader’s directives, maintain this state of readiness, and strengthen the country’s defense capabilities.”

Source: Agencies (translated and edited by Al-Manar)