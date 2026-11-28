13 Injured, Including Women, Following Saudi Regime Attacks on a Residential Neighborhood in the Capital Sanaa

13 citizens were injured, including women—with 3 in critical condition—as a result of Saudi regime warplanes targeting the Bir Abu Shamla residential neighborhood in the Al-Tahrir district of the capital, Sanaa.

Our correspondent in Sanaa explained that the airstrike led to injuries among several citizens, while the toll of wounded rose to 13, including women, and homes and commercial shops were damaged by the strike.

He noted that 8 homes and 3 commercial shops were damaged as a result of the attacks on the residential neighborhood, in addition to other material damage to citizens’ property.

An initial toll had reported 5 citizens injured from the targeting of Bir Abu Shamla, before the figure rose to 13 injured, including 3 critical injuries.

Source: Al-Manar English Website