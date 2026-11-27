Iran Secures More Than $32 Billion in Foreign Currency for Imports as Central Bank Assures Sufficient Reserves

The sign of the Central Bank of the Islamic Republic of Iran is seen in Tehran, Iran January 25, 2023. Majid Asgaripour/WANA (West Asia News Agency)

The Governor of the Central Bank of the Islamic Republic of Iran, Abdolnaser Hemmati, announced that more than $32 billion in foreign currency had been made available to finance official imports, secure essential goods, and support production. He stressed that the bank holds sufficient foreign currency reserves to intervene effectively in the market despite declining oil revenues and restrictions on financial transfers.

In a message addressed to the Iranian public on Friday, Hemmati said the Central Bank had adequate foreign banknote reserves and was prepared to intervene effectively in the market. He stressed, however, that the strength of the Central Bank did not mean recklessly depleting its reserves but rather making prudent, targeted, and effective use of available resources and instruments at the appropriate time.

He said the Central Bank determines the timing, scope, and mechanisms of its interventions based on the interests of the national economy, free from media pressure and short-term emotional reactions. He added that the bank would actively respond to attempts to disrupt the market and would remain steadfast in protecting the country’s foreign currency resources.

Responding to claims by the US Treasury secretary that the Iranian economy would collapse within two weeks, Hemmati said there was a wide gap between the political aspirations of those imposing sanctions and the realities of Iran’s economy.

“The fate of a nation cannot be determined through deadline announcements and propaganda campaigns,” he said.

‌ رئیس بانک مرکزی: آمریکا و اسرائیل می‌کوشند فشار اقتصادی را به بی‌ثباتی اجتماعی و ناامیدی عمومی تبدیل کنند آن‌ها می‌خواهند با تشدید التهاب در بازار ارز و دامن‌زدن به انتظارات تورمی، این تصور را تحمیل کنند که اقتصاد ایران توان ایستادگی و اداره امور خود را از دست داده است. — خبرگزاری فارس (@FarsNews_Agency) November 27, 2026

Hemmati stressed that the Central Bank’s responsibility extended beyond refuting such claims. Its duties, he said, included meeting citizens’ needs, ensuring the continued operation of production facilities, maintaining the efficiency of the banking system and payment networks, and curbing economic instability. He affirmed that work was under way to achieve these objectives despite the challenges facing the country.

Hemmati pledged to take decisions aimed at easing the burden on households and producers, adding that, with the support of the Leader and the President and in coordination with the government’s economic team, the Central Bank would continue to carry out its duties diligently in defense of the country’s economic interests.

Source: Al-Manar Website