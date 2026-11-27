Hezbollah Secretary General Addresses Mobilization Forces: You Will Prevent Persistence of Israeli Occupation

Hezbollah Secretary General Sheikh Naim Qassem addressed the Mobilization youths on their Day, stressing that they have demonstrated an exceptional presence in the arenas of jihad and Resistance.

Sheikh Qassem also underlined the role of the mobilization forces in preventing the persistence of the Israeli occupation in South Lebanon.

What follows is the full text of the address:

In the Name of Allah, the Most Gracious, the Most Merciful

Mobilization Day, on November 26, marks the launch of an organized effort to channel the energies of the people – their youth, men, women, and young generations – from their various practical roles in society. They are the ones who contribute to the arenas of jihad and societal advancement, volunteering to sacrifice their lives and wealth in pursuit of independence, liberation, dignity, and the protection of generations along the path of righteousness.

Mobilization is one of the innovations of Imam Khomeini (may his soul be sanctified), aimed at organizing the utilization of the energies of all members of the people. It was continued, endorsed, and supported by the martyred Imam Khamenei (may his soul be sanctified). Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah, Master of the Ummah’s Martyrs (may Allah’s peace be upon him), along with the righteous martyrs and all those who made sacrifices, contributed to strengthening its formations and presence in Lebanon.

The Mobilization Youth adhere to the path of authentic Muhammadan Islam, under the umbrella of Wilayah, and carry the banner of Imam Mahdi (may Allah hasten his noble reappearance). They are the self-sacrificing mujahideen who take the Master of Martyrs, Imam Hussein (peace be upon him), as their example. The following words of Allah the Almighty aptly describe them:

“… humble toward the believers, mighty against the disbelievers, striving in the way of Allah and fearing not the blame of any critic. That is the grace of Allah, which He bestows upon whom He wills.”

You, members of the Mobilization, have demonstrated an exceptional presence in the arenas of jihad and Resistance, and you have made a tremendous contribution to the steadfastness of our legendary Resistance. “Among them are those who have fulfilled their vow, and among them are those who are still waiting, and they have never changed in the least.” The arenas and sites of sacrifice bear witness to your dedication, courage, and steadfastness. Together, we witnessed the radiance of our people, families, and children, who supplied the Mobilization with a spiritual strength whose light was seen by everyone, shining with sacrifice, hope, and confidence in victory.

The sacrifices of the mujahideen, the honorable people of the Resistance, and your sacrifices are immense, but they are the price of the dignity we all sought.

With you, the “Israeli” enemy will not be able to remain as an occupying force on our land. Continue with your work, studies at universities, businesses, and cultivation of your lands as you always have, and remain vigilant and ready to defend whenever necessary. This model of Mobilization cannot be defeated. Wherever he may be, the member of the Mobilization establishes, builds, learns, teaches, cultivates, and cares for his family, while at the same time confronting the enemies with determination, clarity, and courage. This Mobilization will always be victorious, by the will of Allah Almighty.

Source: Al-Manar English Website