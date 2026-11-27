Lebanese President Aoun Awaits Formation of Israeli Government to See ‘What Policy It Will Pursue’

President Joseph Aoun has once again made Lebanon’s position on Israeli violations of the ceasefire agreement and the Israeli enemy’s failure to implement the “Framework Agreement” contingent on developments in “Israel” following the formation of its anticipated new government, despite a broad consensus among observers that the Israeli occupation’s stance toward Lebanon is unlikely to change, regardless of the composition of the incoming government.

Speaking to a French delegation, Aoun said, “Lebanon is committed to the Framework Agreement, but Israel has not implemented it. We are waiting for the formation of the new government to see what policy it will pursue.”

“The objectives we are working to achieve are the withdrawal of Israeli occupation forces from the south, the deployment of the Lebanese army, the return of displaced people, the release of prisoners, the restriction of weapons to the state, and an end to the state of hostility with Israel,” President Aoun added.

الرئيس جوزاف عون استقبل وفد منطقة Île-de-France برئاسة Valérie Pécresse: – لبنان يرحّب بأيّ مساعدة فرنسية، والاستقرار فيه ينعكس إيجابًا على الاستقرار في فرنسا وأوروبا. – لبنان ملتزم باتفاق الإطار، لكنّ إسرائيل لم تنفّذه، وننتظر تشكيل الحكومة الجديدة لنرى أيّ سياسة ستتّبع. – الأهداف التي نعمل على تحقيقها هي انسحاب القوات الإسرائيلية من الجنوب، وانتشار الجيش اللبناني، وعودة النازحين، وتحرير الأسرى، وحصر السلاح بيد الدولة، وإنهاء حالة العداء مع إسرائيل. – السيدة Valérie Pécresse: متضامنون مع لبنان، وسنقدّم منحًا مدرسيةً لتلامذة موزّعين على مدارس في الجنوب، وستكون هناك توأمة مع قرى جنوبية. — Lebanese Presidency (@LBpresidency) November 27, 2026

Lebanon’s Aoun stressed that “Lebanon welcomes any French assistance,” noting that “stability in Lebanon has a positive impact on stability in France and Europe.”

President Aoun’s remarks came a day after Lebanon witnessed an escalation of a scale not seen since direct confrontations between the resistance and the Israeli enemy came to a halt. Israeli aircraft launched a series of airstrikes on the outskirts of the town of Ain Al-Tineh in the Western Bekaa.

Israeli warplanes strike Kfar Tibnit and the outskirts if Zawtar Al-Sharqiya in southern Lebanon. https://t.co/tXfknAIziz — Al-Manar English (@manarenglish) November 27, 2026

The attack marked the second strike in a matter of days outside occupied areas and their surrounding outskirts, following the December 19 airstrikes on the Shaara area in the rugged terrain of the Eastern Lebanon mountain range, near the outskirts of the Bekaa town of Janta.

Source: Al-Manar Website