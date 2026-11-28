IRGC Aerospace Force Unveils Three Advanced Miniature Drones for Defense and Precision Strikes

The Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) Aerospace Force has unveiled three new miniature unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs), including a specialized counter-drone system and two designed for suicide attacks against enemy units at close range. The systems were showcased at an exhibition highlighting the IRGC Aerospace Force’s achievements in Mashhad, displayed alongside a mix of older and newer military technologies.

1. Sayeh (Shadow): Counter-Drone Quadrotor

The Sayeh (Shadow) is a small quadcopter designed for air defense and the interception of various drones, particularly small UAVs.

It can take off from almost any surface and conduct patrols before engaging and destroying its targets. It is also capable of being launched from larger aircraft acting as carrier platforms.

Equipped with a thermal imaging system, the drone can operate at night and in adverse weather conditions. According to reported specifications, the Sayeh has a range of 10 kilometers, weighs 2 kilograms, carries a 1-kilogram payload, reaches speeds of 450 to 600 kilometers per hour, and has a flight endurance of five minutes.

2. Qasedak (Dandelion): Autonomous Suicide Drone

The Qasedak (Dandelion) is a suicide drone engineered to operate in environments affected by electronic warfare and jamming.

Utilizing an autopilot system and optical target-recognition technology, it navigates autonomously toward its target, minimizing reliance on operator communications or satellite navigation systems such as GPS. It can also be carried and launched by a larger drone or aircraft.

The Qasedak reportedly features a range of 40 to 50 kilometers, a weight of 13 kilograms, a payload capacity of 3 kilograms, a maximum speed of about 90 kilometers per hour, and an endurance of approximately 45 minutes.

3. Miniature Suicide Drone

The third system, identified simply as a miniature suicide drone, bears a strong resemblance to the US-made Switchblade 300.

It is designed to operate in GPS-denied environments by combining autonomous flight with image-based navigation and target recognition, ensuring its effectiveness against electronic warfare systems.

The drone reportedly boasts an operational range of about 20 kilometers, a total weight of 2.8 kilograms, a maximum speed of 250 kilometers per hour, and a flight time of around five minutes.

Source: Tasnim News Agency (translated and edited by Al-Manar)