Leader Condoles Passing of ‘Committed, Talented’ Writer, Reza Amirkhani

Leader of the Islamic Revolution, Ayatollah Sayyed Mojtaba Hosseini Khamenei, has extended his condolences over the passing of Reza Amirkhani, a well-known contemporary Iranian literary figure.

In a message on Saturday, Ayatollah Khamenei described the news of Amirkhani’s death as painful, calling him “a committed, talented writer,” who has left behind enduring works characterized by profound research and literary creativity.

Amirkhani died at the age of 54, last week, after suffering complications from a paragliding accident for nearly a year. He authored numerous works, including novels, travelogues, short stories, and social and cultural essays. Born in Tehran in 1973, Amirkhani began his literary career by writing fiction and broadened his horizon to other literary domains. Among his works are Ermia and Gheydar.

The text of the Leader’s condolence message is as follows:

In the Name of God, the Compassionate, the Merciful I have received the sad news of the passing of Mr. Reza Amirkhani. Through his in-depth research and literary creativity, this committed, talented writer has left behind literary works, which will endure. I extend my condolences on his passing to his honorable family, relatives, and admirers, particularly our dear brother, Mr. Chini-Foroushan. I pray that Almighty God will bestow His abundant mercy and forgiveness upon the deceased.

Source: IRNA