Mossad Chief Clashes with Israeli Army Chief Over Iran Strike

A rift has emerged between Mossad chief Roman Gofman and Israeli military Chief of Staff Eyal Zamir over the timing of a potential attack on Iran and whether the Zionist entity should launch a unilateral strike without US participation, Israeli newspaper Yediot Ahronot reported on Friday.

Citing officials familiar with recent security consultations, the Israeli newspaper reported that Gofman favors military action even without Washington’s involvement, arguing that Israeli window to significantly damage Iran’s alleged chemical weapons program is narrowing.

Gofman reportedly maintains that further delays could “allow Iran to develop capabilities that would become increasingly difficult to neutralize,” and has urged Israeli officials to consider an independent strike rather than wait for a decision by US President Donald Trump.

Zamir, while also supporting an attack on Iran, reportedly does not consider the alleged threat imminent and favors waiting for Trump’s decision, arguing that US participation would substantially strengthen Israeli military capabilities, according to the report.

The disagreement reportedly centers on the urgency of military action rather than the broader assessment of the alleged Iranian threat. According to the newspaper, Mossad and Israeli Military Intelligence share similar assessments, but differ with the army chief over when and under what circumstances a strike should be launched.

📰 Ynet: Mossad chief Gofman backs an independent strike on Iran if there is no alternative, citing Iran’s chemical weapons development. Chief of Staff Zamir prefers cooperation with the US for a lasting strategic outcome. https://t.co/7PoQEwtMIA — Middle East Observer (@ME_Observer_) November 27, 2026

The Israeli army would also bear the responsibility for executing a unilateral operation, managing its military consequences and confronting any Iranian retaliation. While the occupation military reportedly maintains that ‘Israel’ would act independently if faced with what it considers an imminent existential threat, a security official said that threshold has not been reached under current circumstances.

Gofman Presses Washington for Joint Strike

The newspaper further reported that Gofman visited Washington earlier this month, where he presented what he described as new intelligence concerning an alleged Iranian chemical weapons development program.

During the visit, the Mossad chief reportedly sought to persuade the Trump administration to join a military strike, warning that the time available to inflict significant damage on Iran’s capabilities was limited.

The Trump administration has yet to decide whether to launch an attack, despite Israeli officials discussing the possibility of military action in the coming weeks, according to the report.

Disagreement Dates Back to Pre-Election Period

The differences between Gofman and Zamir reportedly surfaced before Israeli Knesset elections last October, when Washington was reportedly preparing for a possible military operation against Iran and ‘Israel’ raised its military alert level.

Israeli caretaker PM Benjamin Netanyahu and Mossad chief Roman Gofman (image from archive).

About a month before the elections, Zamir reportedly opposed launching a war before the vote, while Gofman advocated exploiting Washington’s readiness to participate in an attack.

Trump ultimately backed away from the planned operation, prompting ‘Israel’ to lower its military alert level, the newspaper said.

Source: Al-Manar English Website