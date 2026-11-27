Iran Ready to Defend Itself, Open to Diplomacy: FM Araqchi

Iran is fully prepared to defend itself against any threat and possesses the capability to do so, Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi has stressed, while affirming that Tehran remains equally ready to pursue diplomacy should its demands be respected and met.

Speaking in an interview on Thursday, Araqchi accused the Zionist regime of resorting to “every lie” in recent days in an effort to create a war atmosphere and level accusations against Iran.

He noted that the Israeli regime is making bizarre remarks and sweeping claims on a daily basis, adding that only naïve people who could also be found in the West might believe such allegations.

Araqchi described these efforts as an attempt by the Israelis to draw the United States into another war.

He said the results of the recent elections have clearly demonstrated the extent to which the American public has become aware and alert to the fact that the interests of the Israeli regime are being prioritized over those of the United States.

“This is not something I am saying,” the foreign minister noted, adding that the issue has also been raised within the US, including by the American president and vice president.

Araqchi said Iran makes no distinction between the Israeli regime and US policies as a whole, emphasizing that Tehran is fully prepared to defend itself.

“We are fully prepared to defend ourselves and know very well how to do so,” he said.

At the same time, he stressed that Iran is equally prepared for diplomacy and would be willing to move forward along that path if its demands are respected and fulfilled.

Source: Agencies (translated and edited by Al-Manar)