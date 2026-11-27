Hezbollah MP: Our Silence Is Not Weakness, We Will Not Fall Into the Trap of Despair

Ali Ammar, a member of the “Loyalty to the Resistance” parliamentary bloc, has affirmed that the Resistance’s silence regarding certain positions in Lebanon does not stem from weakness or frailty, but rather from a commitment to Lebanon’s best interests. He warned against attempts by the Israeli enemy to sow discord between the Resistance and the Lebanese Army, stressing that such efforts would fail to draw them into a confrontation that serves the occupation’s agenda.

Speaking at a memorial ceremony held by Hezbollah for the martyred commander Hassan Qassem Reda (Hajj Abu Ali Reda) marking the second anniversary of his martyrdom at the Amir al-Mu’minin (AS) complex in Burj el-Barajneh, Ammar emphasized the necessity of maintaining the highest levels of readiness and preparedness to confront the Israeli enemy. He asserted that attempts to spread despair and frustration would not undermine the steadfastness of the Resistance.

Ammar called for strengthening unity among the Lebanese people, echoing the sentiments of Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri, who urged the Lebanese to view themselves as a single, unified entity rather than as separate factions. He underscored that the enemy targeting Lebanon makes no distinction between one party or movement and another, nor between one individual and the next.

He concluded by emphasizing that the current, difficult political, economic, and social situation requires solidarity, mutual support, and cooperation among the Lebanese people to overcome these challenges.

Source: Al-Manar English Website