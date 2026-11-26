Iranian FM Condoles Italian Counterpart on Death of Two Nationals in Kuwait Drone Attack

Iran’s Foreign Ministry announced that Minister Abbas Araghchi, in a call with his Kuwaiti counterpart Jarrah Jaber Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah, denied allegations regarding an Iranian drone attack on Kuwait and expressed regret over the human and material losses, affirming readiness to conduct an investigation with Kuwait into the incident to determine its source and the parties involved.

In a phone call between the Iranian foreign minister and his Italian counterpart Antonio Tajani, Araghchi expressed regret over the deaths of Italians in the drone incident in Kuwait and offered condolences to the Italian government and people, describing the accusations directed at Iran regarding this incident as baseless.

Meanwhile, the spokesperson for the Iranian Armed Forces, Brigadier General Abolfazl Shekarchi, stated that Iran had not carried out any military or offensive operation in the region and that the accusations come in light of the previous record of hostile moves. He said the accusations come amid the role of the Zionist entity and American forces in using “false flag” methods and carrying out regional adventures, adding that these accusations serve as a cover to continue sabotage and attempts to increase insecurity in the region.

Source: Al-Manar English Website