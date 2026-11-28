MP Ammar: The Resistance Is at Full Readiness to Confront Any Folly the Enemy May Commit

In loyalty to the pure blood and to immortalize their jihadi path, contributions, and sacrifices, and on the occasion of the first annual anniversary of their martyrdom, Haret Hreik Municipality held a ceremony unveiling the memorial for the great jihadi commander, Martyr Sayyed Haytham Ali al-Tabatabai (“Sayyed Abu Ali”), at the site of their martyrdom on Martyr Sheikh Ragheb Harb Street in Haret Hreik, with the participation of Loyalty to the Resistance bloc member MP Ali Ammar, Haret Hreik Municipality Deputy Head Sadeq Salim, activists and figures, the martyr’s family, and a gathering of local residents.

The ceremony opened with the recitation of verses from the Holy Quran, followed by the music band of the Imam al-Mahdi Scouts (may God hasten his reappearance) playing the Lebanese national anthem and the Hezbollah anthem. MP Ammar then delivered a speech in which he said that the moment of the assassination of the martyr commander “Sayyed Abu Ali” was not the first episode of assassination attempts, as he had been subjected to several attempts before it, during which the Zionist enemy repeatedly tried to recruit its intelligence and malicious hands in collusion with international intelligence, especially American intelligence, to target this prominent figure.

MP Ammar said that the rotten authority inside Lebanon that is trying to undermine the resistance has not learned from the previous governments that tried in every way and means—particularly through collusion via American dictates and behind them Zionist dictates—to achieve this goal, yet failed. They thought that if they targeted our leaders, especially the martyr leaders led by the sacred Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah (may God be pleased with him), the sacred Sayyed Abbas al-Musawi (may God be pleased with him), Sayyed Hashem Safieddine (may God be pleased with him), and the rest of the leaders and martyrs, they could eliminate this resistance. Yet they failed and were humiliated, because the blood of our leaders and the blood of the martyr commander “Sayyed Abu Ali” will remain for us a school from which we draw dignity, pride, sovereignty, and honor for the sake of God Almighty.

MP Ammar pointed out that there are attempts to spread panic and terror among us through constant talk that the Israeli enemy is preparing itself for some action in Lebanon, which we do not rule out at all—noting that since the ceasefire was announced, the resistance has continued preparing itself and raising its capability and readiness to confront any folly the enemy may commit. Accordingly, we say to the Zionist enemy: gather your forces and plot your schemes, for by God you will never erase our memory nor extinguish our spirit.

MP Ammar said that our President of the Republic sees with the naked eye the Israeli enemy and its creation in southern Lebanon, and knows that there is occupied Lebanese land and that this enemy is prolonging the occupation with the intention of expanding more and more, yet he does nothing. And if only it stopped there—instead, he extends his hand for direct negotiation with the Israeli enemy that continues to occupy the land and is preparing to expand its occupation in the south, in addition to all its land, sea, and air violations against Lebanon that have not moved a single eyelid of the President of the Republic, who—if he truly wanted to be President of the Republic—should be independent and resistant toward this enemy.

MP Ammar addressed the Prime Minister of the Lebanese government, saying: Before anything else, you must look at the ongoing Israeli aggression and deal with it during your tours and visits abroad as a true resister should—carrying the sovereignty of this nation on your shoulders and imprinting it on your forehead, so you can cry out loudly in the face of all elements of global arrogance that support the occupation in Lebanon

Source: Al-Manar English Website