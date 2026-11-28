“Makkah Alliance” Committee Limits Itself to Condemning Attacks on Saudi Arabia and Calls for Resolving Conflicts through Dialogue and Diplomacy

Representatives from Saudi Arabia, Pakistan, and Turkey held a meeting in Islamabad on Friday, the second of what is called the Strategic Committee for Political and Defense Affairs emanating from the “Makkah Defense Alliance.”

According to a joint statement issued after the meeting, the participants renewed their commitment to what they termed the principles and objectives of the “Makkah Joint Defense” agreement, including collective defense, mutual solidarity, and respect for each party’s sovereignty and territorial integrity, reaffirming the three countries’ determination to continue joint action to achieve peace, security, and stability in the region, as stated in the communique.

Although the statement condemned what it claimed were “attacks by the Houthis,” as it called them, on civilians in Saudi Arabia and called for accelerating efforts to support the Kingdom’s security, according to the statement’s wording, the participants did not mention any offensive plans to implement these commitments. Instead, they renewed their commitment to cooperation in defense industries, technical development, and capacity building, and agreed, according to the published statement, to continue political and military consultations to support de-escalation, in addition to continuing consultations to encourage the settlement of disputes through dialogue and diplomacy. At the conclusion of their statement, they praised the progress made toward establishing the Alliance’s General Secretariat in Saudi Arabia and activating its work.

Source: Al-Manar English Website