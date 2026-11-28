Navy Chief Reveals Iran’s Strike on US Aircraft Carrier

Iran’s Navy commander announced that his forces struck the USS Abraham Lincoln aircraft carrier with a missile on the first day of the US-Israeli war of aggression against Iran, saying the missile hit its target despite being tested for the first time in combat.

Speaking at Tehran’s Friday prayers, Rear Admiral Shahram Irani said his fellow servicemen had precisely identified the enemy’s central command structure and the Abraham Lincoln carrier at the outset of the US-Israeli war of aggression.

They then launched their first missile that had not previously been tested in combat, striking “the heart of the enemy”, he stated.

“Thank God, the missile hit its target and struck the enemy’s body,” the commander added.

Rear Admiral Irani noted that despite all its capabilities, the enemy had turned to the ports of neighboring countries to request assistance in transferring wounded and dead personnel ashore and carrying out medical treatment and repairs. These measures, he said, were intended to enable the enemy to resume combat flights against its intended targets inside Iran.

Referring to the enhancement of the Navy’s operational capabilities, the commander said that since that moment, Iranian naval forces have not only upgraded their systems across various fields but have also remained constantly vigilant.

He said that the Navy is monitoring all enemy movements and would respond in a timely manner to any action or objective pursued by the adversary.

Rear Admiral Irani also described the enemy’s current situation in the region, saying that despite deploying all its resources and capabilities, it has abandoned the oceans and become trapped in the Strait of Hormuz.

“Whatever it has brought into the scene, whether manned or unmanned, at sea or in the air, has not been able to get even a single vessel through the Strait of Hormuz,” he stated.

The enemy is currently in a state of desperation, from its pilots and soldiers to its commanders, who do not know where, how or by what means they are being attacked, the commander said.

He concluded by saying that the Iranian people and the Islamic Republic of Iran would take pride in expelling the enemy not only from the Persian Gulf but from West Asia “for good.”

Source: Al-Manar English Website