Armed Forces Stand Ready to Defend Iran with New, Advanced Weaponry: Deputy Parliament Speaker

Deputy Parliament Speaker Ali Nikzad, referring to the country’s proactive deterrence, says the Iranian Armed Forces are fully prepared to confront any enemy threats or hostile acts, with new and more advanced weapons.

In an interview with IRNA on Sunday, Nikzad, emphasizing the combat readiness of the armed forces, said they are ready to defend the nation and maintain a powerful presence in the field, relying on the product of the creativity and capabilities of young Iranians.

Referring to anti-Iran conspiracies and the recent US-Israeli war, he said the enemies failed to achieve their sinister objectives—which included the fragmentation of Iranian territory, seizure of the nation’s resources, the sowing of discord in the region, and the incitement of internal unrest.

The lawmaker also warned about the danger posed by the foreign military presence in West Asia, saying Iran does not seek war, but the United States must leave the region, arguing that its continued presence could set the stage for the outbreak of war again.

Pointing to the warmongering approach of the United States, he said the region had constantly seen global hegemonic powers taking hostile actions, from orchestrating the 1953 coup to overthrow an elected government in Iran—to events in Libya, Guatemala, Chile, Afghanistan, Iraq, and Syria.

He said, the Americans, prior to launching war on Iran in collusion with the Israeli regime, had assumed they would conclude it rapidly and at minimal cost, but they discovered that this dream would never materialize, as they lacked a proper understanding of the Iranian nation, its armed forces, and its geography.

Nikzad, once again denounced the US military for targeting civilians with missiles, including school children and athletes, noting that the Americans have a long history of committing such crimes, as the world saw them awarding a medal of valor to those, who shot down a passenger airliner carrying 290 Iranians.

Source: Al-Manar English Website