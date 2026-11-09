Iranian Security Source: No Negotiations with US until It Takes Practical Steps on Iran’s Seven Conditions

A senior Iranian security official has ruled out any plans for negotiations with the United States, saying Tehran’s position on talks remains unchanged until Washington takes practical steps to meet its seven conditions.

The official, speaking to Press TV on Monday, was responding to media reports about a possible meeting between the secretary of Iran’s Supreme National Security Council, Major General Mohsen Rezaei, and US Vice President JD Vance in Doha.

The official stressed that no negotiations with the American side are currently on the agenda.

Iran’s policy and plans regarding negotiations, he stressed, have not changed, and until the American side takes practical action within the framework of the seven conditions, no plans for negotiations with the American side will be put forward.

Iran has stressed that the American side must meet its seven conditions for the resumption of diplomatic talks amid a stalemate in negotiations between the two sides owing to the war of aggression against Iran.

General Rezaei had previously stated that Tehran has conveyed seven conditions to the US government for the start of any negotiations, terming the message “clear and unequivocal.”

“If Washington wants to extricate itself from the predicament it has created and avoid becoming further entangled, it has no choice but to accept Iran’s rights and conditions,” he said in a social media post in September.

Among the conditions, which have been communicated to Washington through mediators, are ending wars on all fronts, lifting US sanctions and the blockade, releasing Iran’s frozen assets, compensation for war damages, and recognizing Iran’s sovereignty over the Strait of Hormuz.

In late September, Iran also presented a “seven-day plan” to the United States regarding the reopening of the Strait of Hormuz and the resumption of negotiations.

According to the plan, if Iran’s conditions are met, Hormuz will open on the sixth day, and Iran-US negotiations will resume on the seventh day.

Iran later agreed to a Qatari proposal to turn the “seven-day plan” into a “two-day plan”—that is, the United States takes measures on the first day, and the Strait of Hormuz opens on the second day.

Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi on Sunday said it was up to the US to accept Tehran’s two-day proposal to end the war on all fronts or “choose war,” warning that the Iranian armed forces are prepared to “rain down hell.”

In a post on X on Sunday, Araghchi said American voters had made their choice in the midterm elections, adding that it was now up to the White House to decide how to proceed.

“American voters have made their choice. Time for the White House to make its own,” he wrote.

Source: Press tv