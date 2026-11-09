FM Denies Syria Has Deployed Forces in Yemen or Intends to Do So

Syrian Foreign Minister Asaad Al-Shaibani stated during a joint press conference with his Jordanian counterpart, Ayman Safadi, in Damascus: “There is no deployment of forces in Yemen, and there is not even a near plan for this matter.”

On Saturday, officials linked to the Yemeni government told AFP that Syria had begun deploying soldiers to Saudi Arabia and Yemen to support “government forces” and the coalition in confronting Ansar Allah.

Al-Shaibani stressed that “any cross-border military plan will certainly be announced… and its operations will not be carried out in secret.”

He added, “If there is a supportive military stance from the Syrian Arab Republic alongside one of the countries in the region, whether it is the Kingdom or others, this stance will be honorable for us and will be announced officially.”

An official in the Yemeni Presidential Leadership Council reported that the agreement to deploy Syrian forces was reached during a visit by President Ahmad al-Sharaa last week to Riyadh, where he met with Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman and signed agreements and understandings.

On Monday, Al-Shaibani confirmed that Syria has signed a military cooperation agreement with Saudi Arabia.

Regarding the agreement with Riyadh, he said, “We need it more than any other side” at a time when the country is working to rebuild the Syrian army and its civil and military institutions after long years of conflict.

He added, “We need Saudi expertise to also contribute to building Syrian capabilities and to have cooperation between us in the field of defense industries and the academic sector.”

Source: AFP (Edited by Al-Manar Website)