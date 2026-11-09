More Saudi Attacks on Yemeni Announced by Saree

Spokesman for the Yemeni Armed Forces Brigadier General Yahya Saree announced via Telegram, “Over the past 24 hours, Saudi warplanes—specifically F-15s and Typhoons taking off from the Khamis Mushait and Taif airbases—launched 103 airstrikes targeting civilian sites across the governorates of Marib, Saada, Hodeidah, Taiz, Lahj, and Al-Jawf. These attacks resulted in civilian casualties, including both deaths and injuries.”

“This brings the total number of airstrikes and missile attacks carried out by the Saudi-led coalition since the escalation began in our country to 4,563.”

Source: Al-Manar English Website