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    More Saudi Attacks on Yemeni Announced by Saree

      Yemeni Armed Forces Spokesman Brigadier General Yahya Saree in an image from archive.

      Spokesman for the Yemeni Armed Forces Brigadier General Yahya Saree announced via Telegram, “Over the past 24 hours, Saudi warplanes—specifically F-15s and Typhoons taking off from the Khamis Mushait and Taif airbases—launched 103 airstrikes targeting civilian sites across the governorates of Marib, Saada, Hodeidah, Taiz, Lahj, and Al-Jawf. These attacks resulted in civilian casualties, including both deaths and injuries.”

      “This brings the total number of airstrikes and missile attacks carried out by the Saudi-led coalition since the escalation began in our country to 4,563.”

      Source: Al-Manar English Website