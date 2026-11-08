Iran-Linked Ships Spotted Hovering over Subsea Cables: Report

Iranian-linked vessels have been observed making suspicious movements near undersea telecommunications cables in the Gulf of Oman, according to a Financial Times report, following Tehran’s warnings that it could target regional communications infrastructure if the United States and Israel renew aggression against the Islamic Republic.

At least four vessels tracked by the maritime analytics company Windward have been observed taking unusual routes and loitering over subsea cables traversing the Gulf of Oman in the days after Iran warned of disruption to digital infrastructure if the US escalated the conflict, reported the Financial Times on Friday.

Three were tankers subject to US sanctions, while the fourth was a small Iranian fishing craft that loitered over the Europe India Gateway and Transworld cables between October 21 and 26, according to Windward data.

According to data from TeleGeography, six cables run through the Strait of Hormuz, while three more — Fiber in Gulf, Sea-Me-We 6 and 2Africa — are under construction. 2Africa is the closest to completion.

Iraq, Kuwait, Bahrain and Qatar are wholly dependent on cables running under the strait for their internet connectivity.

Tehran has been vocal in its threats against cables and data centers running through the Strait of Hormuz over the past month, in response to threats from US President Donald Trump and other senior US figures that they would launch further attacks on Iran.

Earlier in October, Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) has warned that undersea internet cables passing through the Strait of Hormuz could become targets if the United States launches a new war against the Islamic Republic.

Brigadier General Hossein Mohebbi, Spokesman of the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC).

In remarks quoted by Iranian media on October 19, IRGC Spokesman Brigadier General Hossein Mohebbi warned that any renewed conflict would bring a harsher response, new weapons and previously unidentified targets.

Source: Agencies (edited by Al-Manar)