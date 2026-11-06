Velayati: Iran New Architect of West Asia’s Emerging Regional Order

Ali Akbar Velayati, an adviser to the Leader of the Islamic Revolution, said Iran has become one of the principal architects of the emerging regional order in West Asia, stressing that the Islamic Republic cannot be excluded or replaced in shaping the region’s future.

In a thread on his X account on Friday, Velayati wrote, “Now that everyone is talking about a new order in West Asia, it should be noted that Iran is a bridge connecting the Persian Gulf, Central Asia, the Caucasus and the Sea of Oman. Any energy or transit corridor seeking to bypass us will either be costly or unstable.”

۱) حالا که همه درباره نظم جدید #غرب_آسیا صحبت میکنند باید توجه داشت که: #ایران پلی میان #خلیج_فارس، آسیای مرکزی، #قفقاز و دریای عمان است. هر کریدور انرژی یا ترانزیتی که بخواهد ما را دور بزند؛ یا گران تمام میشود یا ناپایدار. — Aliakbar Velayati (@Drvelayati_ir) November 6, 2026

“The domino effect of crises, from Gaza to the Red Sea and from Lebanon to Iraq, has shown that regional security is indivisible. ‘Either collective security will be achieved, or everyone will experience collective insecurity’,” he warned, in Persian.

۲)دومینوی بحرانها از #غزة تا دریای سرخ و از #لبنان تا #عراق نشان داد امنیت منطقه تقسیم پذیر نیست.«یا امنیت جمعی محقق میشود یا همه ناامنی جمعی را تجربه میکنند» — Aliakbar Velayati (@Drvelayati_ir) November 6, 2026

“The tsunami of geopolitical changes in West Asia has engulfed the elections in Israel and the United States. The result: ‘Iran is now one of the principal architects of the regional order — a reality that can neither be eliminated nor replaced’,” Velayati underlined.

۳)سونامی تغییرات ژئوپولتیک غرب آسیا، انتخابات #اسراییل و #آمریکا را درخود بلعید. نتیجه:«اکنون ایران یکی از معماران اصلی نظم منطقه است؛ واقعیتی نه حذف شدنی و نه جایگزین‌پذیر» — Aliakbar Velayati (@Drvelayati_ir) November 6, 2026

His remarks come as Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Sayyed Mojtaba Hosseini Khamenei has also addressed the emerging political and security order in West Asia.

In a recent meeting with senior commanders of the Iranian Armed Forces, the Leader described the unity of the Resistance Front as a decisive factor with strategic implications for shaping the region’s new order, expressing hope that it would pave the way for greater unity among Muslim nations and governments and the formation of a New Islamic Civilization.

Source: Iranian media (edited by Al-Manar)